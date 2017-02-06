Victim's screams scare off sex attacker who pounced on her

The 26-year-old woman was left in a 'state of shock' after assault in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire.

A victim screamed and scared off a sex attacker who pulled her to the ground.

The 26-year-old woman was targeted while she was smoking a cigarette outside a house at around 12.40am on Sunday.

Police said a man indecently assaulted her in the attack in Calder Street, Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire.

After his victim screamed, the man fled across the road and through bushes near North Caldeen Road.

The force said the woman sustained slight injuries and was left "in a state of shock following the incident".

Detective Constable Steven Scullion said: "Extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace the man responsible for this assault. We will not allow for local residents to feel unsafe in their own community.

"From what we understand at this time, the suspect progressed towards Calder Street at Southfield Crescent from the direction of the shops close to Elm Street. Following the attack, he ran across the road and through the bushes into the nearby business estate at North Caldeen Road.

"We do believe this is an isolated incident and we have had no further similar reports. We are still assessing opportunities to capture CCTV from public and private spaces and have been conducting a number of door to door enquiries in the area. At this time, we are appealing to any passing motorists or residents who may have noticed a man acting suspiciously around the area in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"You may have also heard the disturbance or witnessed a man running from Calder Street following the incident. No matter how insignificant you believe the information you have may be, it could greatly assist our ongoing investigation."

The attacker is described as being in his 30s, of medium build. He had black hair and "may be of Eastern European origin", the police said. He was wearing a grey hooded top and dark trousers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.