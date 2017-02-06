Watchdog probes police response after man's body found

The body of a 49-year-old man was found at a flat in Glasgow on Monday, January 30.

Probe: Man's body was found. Google 2017

A watchdog is investigating Police Scotland's response following the discovery of a man's body at a flat in Glasgow.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) will probe the circumstances surrounding the death of the 49-year-old man.

His body was discovered on Henrietta Street in Glasgow on Monday, January 30. Police Scotland are currently treating the death as unexplained.

The investigation will focus on how officers responded to a telephone call from a member of the public which was made the same day.

The force said there had been "interaction" concerning the man before his death, which led to the incident being referred to the Pirc.

A spokesman for the watchdog said: "The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service has instructed the Police Investigations & Review Commissioner to investigate the circumstances leading up to the discovery of the body of a 49-year-old man at a flat in Glasgow on Monday, January 30.

"The investigation will focus on the response from Police Scotland to a telephone call made by a member of the public on Monday, January 30.

"A report on the Commissioner's findings will be submitted to the COPFS in due course."

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Around 8.25pm on Monday, January 30 police were called to a report of a sudden death of a 49-year-old man in Henrietta Street, Glasgow.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a post mortem will be carried out in due course and a report sent to the procurator fiscal.

"As there had been previous interaction with Police Scotland concerning the man the incident has been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner."