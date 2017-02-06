Taxi driver charged fans £80 for two-mile trip to Beyonce gig

Dahrmindar Singh had his licence suspended for 'exploiting' music fans on their way to Hampden.

Beyonce: The singer played Hampden Stadium last summer. STV

A taxi driver has been suspended for charging music fans £80 for two-mile trip to see Beyonce perform at Hampden Stadium.

Dahrmindar Singh was banned from operating his taxi for three months after being found to have "exploited" the group of eight during the short trip to the national stadium on July 7 last year.

Mr Singh was also found to have overloaded his six-seater taxi with two extra passengers during the incident.

Glasgow City Council licensing board heard that the group had hailed the taxi in Glasgow city centre, around three miles from the venue.

Upon hearing of their destination, Mr Singh demanded £80 up front for the journey.

But the driver then ordered the group out of his taxi a mile short of the stadium, saying he was unable to take them any further.

A complaint was lodged which was investigated by the local authority.

A statement from one of the witnesses, which was read during the hearing, claimed: "We asked how the fare was so expensive and he couldn't give us an explanation.

"Luckily, we had the money to pay it or we would have been left in Glasgow, lost and in a vulnerable situation.

"The taxi driver could clearly see how desperate we were to get to the concert on time and took full advantage of that.

"The taxi driver then dropped us off around a mile away from Hampden and claimed that he couldn't go any further up the road because it was closed off.

"We did not argue, we accepted that this is the case at concerts and it is not always possible to right to the concert door.

"However, as we walked up the road there were several taxis and cars still gaining access further up.

"I do not believe we were the first people to be charged such a ridiculous price and certainly won't be the last if this driver continues to over-charge customers."

Mr Singh, who was represented by a solicitor, disputed the statements and instead argued that he had charged them only £11.20 and was paid a total of £18, including a tip.

He also disputed that there were eight passengers, and stated that if there were more than six the others had entered the vehicle without him noticing.

The committee upheld the complaint from the Enforcement Unit based on statements from eight passengers, who said he had charged them £80 for the journey from the city centre to Hampden for the Beyonce concert.

They also upheld the complaint that he knowingly carried eight passengers in the vehicle when only licensed to carry six.

Councillor Frank Docherty, chair of the Licensing and Regulatory Committee, said: "This was a deliberate attempt by the taxi driver to exploit people desperate to get to a concert on time.

"By overloading his cab, the driver also put passenger safety at risk and people who use taxis in Glasgow have a right to expect higher standards than this.

"The committee will always take action against those who fail to meet the standards expected of them."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.