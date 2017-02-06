Trains cancelled after man found in Queen Street tunnel

Lengthy delays for commuters after three people seen on Glasgow rail track on Monday.

Queues: Commuters were forced to wait after reports of people on the track. Becky Douglas/Gemma Sefton

A man has been found in a rail tunnel after a trespassing incident at Glasgow Queen Street caused major delays for commuters.

All trains arriving and departing from the station were cancelled or delayed after the incident on Monday evening.

Travellers were told to expect disruption to services to last until around 6.30pm after three people were seen in the tunnel.

British Transport Police were called to the scene at 5pm and found a man who was taken to a "place of safety".

Images posted online showed hundreds of commuters packing out the station.

ScotRail said: "Due to trespassers at Glasgow Queen Street, disruption expected on all routes to/from this station."

The train operator reported that lines had reopened shortly after 6.30pm but delays were expected to last for several hours while the backlog of trains was cleared.

A British Transport Police spokeswoman said: "Officers were called on Monday 6 February following reports of three people in a tunnel close to the line Glasgow Queen Street station.

"The call came into police shortly after 5pm.

"Officers carried out a track search and found one man, who has been taken to a place of safety. Enquiries continue."

