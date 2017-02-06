Trains cancelled due to children in Queen Street tunnel

Lengthy delays for commuters after 'kids' spotted on Glasgow rail track on Monday.

Queues: Commuters were forced to wait after reports of youngsters on the track. Becky Douglas/Gemma Sefton

Commuters have been hit with lengthy delays in Glasgow after children were sighted in the rail tunnel at Queen Street Station.

All trains arriving and departing from the station have been cancelled or delayed after the incident on Monday evening.

Travellers have been told to expect disruption to services to last until around 6.30pm after a number of people were seen in the tunnel.

Images posted online showed hundreds of commuters packing out the station.

Reports on social media suggested a group of youngsters had got into the tunnel.

ScotRail said: "Due to trespassers at Glasgow Queen Street, disruption expected on all routes to/from this station."

