Roads closed after fire rips through derelict building

The blaze, in a building on Balmore Road in Glagsow, was reported around 7.50pm.

Fire: Blaze broke out in the evening. Michelle McGowan

Roads have been closed in Glasgow as firefighters tackle a blaze at a derelict building in the Possilpark area.

The fire, in a building on Balmore Road, was reported around 7.50pm on Monday.

The fire service said the "well developed" blaze broke out in a single-story commercial property and the roof partially collapsed. There are not thought to be any casualties.

An aerial rescue unit and three fire engines were called to the scene.

Balmore Road and parts of Saracen Street were closed as emergency services dealt with the incident.