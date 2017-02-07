Train journeys disrupted as heavy rain floods tracks

The line between Girvan and Stranraer is likely to be closed until 10am on Tuesday.

ScotRail: Warning over flooding disruption. SWNS

Flooding is disrupting rail travel in south west Scotland.

Heavy rain has flooded a tunnel between Girvan and Stranraer, impacting rail services to Kilmarnock and Ayr.

The disruption is expected to continue until at least 10am on Tuesday.

A ScotRail spokeswoman said: "We've got some flooding in a tunnel south of Girvan, it's above rail-level and it's flowing quite fast.

"It's impacting services between Kilmarnock and Ayr.

"Trains are terminating at Girvan and we'll be making replacements, taking people onwards by bus or taxi."

Meanwhile, motorists have been urged to take care on the roads.



The Met Office has warned ice and snow are likely to disrupt travel across Scotland on Tuesday.

