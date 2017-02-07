Man left seriously injured after knife attack in street

The 28-year-old was taken to hospital after the serious assault in North Lanarkshire on Monday.

Attack: Man in hospital after stabbing (file pic).

A man has been left seriously injured after being stabbed in the street.

The 28-year-old is being treated at Wishaw General Hospital following the serious assault in North Lanarkshire.

Police said the incident occurred in Manse Road, Newmains, at around 4pm on Monday.

A force spokeswoman said: "At 4.10pm police were called to reports of a disturbance on Manse Road in Newmains.



"The emergency services attended and a 28-year-old man was taken to Wishaw General Hospital for treatment, where staff describe his condition as serious."

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101.

