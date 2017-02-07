Driver mounts pavement and ploughs car through wall

The incident happened on Laurieston Road in the Gorbals area at 7am on Tuesday.

A driver ploughed his car through a wall near a business estate in Glasgow.

The incident happened on Laurieston Road near St Luke's Business Estate in the Gorbals at 7am on Tuesday.

The man driving the car was checked over by paramedics and is not believed to have been seriously injured.

A crane was used to recover the vehicle, which crashed through the wall after mounting the pavement.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At 7am, police were called to reports of a car having struck a wall on Laurieston Road in Glasgow.

"The emergency services are in attendance and the male driver has been checked over by ambulance staff."

