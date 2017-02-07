Anti-rape protest to be held in Glasgow next month

Sex attack prompts second march after first was held in June 2014.

These Streets: Previous march was held in 2014. STV

Organisers of an anti-rape demonstration, which saw more than 4000 people march on Glasgow's streets, plan a second protest next month.

The first These Streets Were Made For Walking protest was held in the city's southside in June 2014, a few weeks after a woman was raped in Queen's Park, Govanhill.

The second march comes after a 19-year-old woman was raped at night in the same part of the city.

Residents Ashley Crossan and Amanda Johnston organised the first march and are now planning a second demonstration on Saturday, March 25, at 8.30pm.

Several hundred people have already registered their support on a Facebook event set up by the organisers.

A message on the event page reads: "Our first event saw over 5000 of you join us in the streets of Glasgow's southside.

"It's time again to come together, to take to the streets and show solidarity with survivors of sexual assault.

"More details including exact location TBC. Come along! Everyone is welcome. Let's make this one bigger and better than the last.

"Thank you all for your continued support."

Police confirmed the original protest was attended by around 4500 people and passed peacefully.

Officers are continuing to investigate the new incident.

