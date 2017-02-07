Family home targeted in deliberate fire attacks five times

Police released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to over the blazes in Clydebank.

CCTV: Police are seeking this man over blazes.

A family home has been targeted in deliberate fire attacks five times.

In the latest incident, a man attempted to set fire to a car within the driveway of the property in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, at 2.20am last Thursday.

This came after the first attack, when a white Ford Fiesta blew up after being set alight outside the Kirkwood Avenue home around 10pm on Thursday December 8 last year.

On Tuesday, Police Scotland released CCTV images of a man they are seeking in connection with the deliberate blazes.

Detective Inspector Andy Doherty from said: "The fact that this property has now been targeted five times is extremely concerning. We believe the incidents are linked and enquiries are ongoing to establish why this is happening.

"It is imperative that we speak to the man in the CCTV image as soon as possible as he may have vital information to assist with our investigation."

Officers said the man caught on CCTV has been seen in the surrounding area around the time of the latest incident. He was wearing a distinctive back pack with florescent stripes on the shoulder straps.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.