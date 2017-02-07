Wind turbine lorry crash forces major road closure

The Castle Douglas to Ayr road blocked for more than 12 hours

Incident: Weight of the wind turbine has delayed efforts to reopen the A713. Matt McKerlie

A crash involving a lorry carrying a wind turbine has closed a major road in Dumfries and Galloway for more than 12 hours.

The incident took place on the A713 Castle Douglas to Ayr road about a mile north of Parton village shortly before 11pm on Monday.

It is understood no one was hurt in the incident. However, the weight of the vehicle involved has delayed the reopening of the road.

The A713 is expected to be closed to all traffic throughout Tuesday while police arrange for removal of the wind turbine.

An update will be issued by police once the road reopens.

A diversion is in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

