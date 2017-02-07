Owners of dog that left woman scarred for life jailed

Doctors lost count of how many stitches victim Sylvia Baillie required after the attack.

Victim: Sylvia Baillie was scarred for life by the Japanese Akita. Contributed

The owners of a dog that mauled a woman's face, leaving her scarred for life, have been jailed.

Sylvia Baillie was left with extensive facial injuries after the Japanese Akita attacked her in Paisley, Renfrewshire.

Leanne McHugh, 35, previously admitted being the owner of the dog that was dangerously out of control when it attacked Mrs Baillie.

Her boyfriend, Patrick Maher, 46, also pleaded guilty to a charge under the Dangerous Dogs Act after the animal bit his elderly aunt Jane Darroch in a previous incident.

McHugh and Maher were jailed for 12 months each at Paisley Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

McHugh was also ordered to pay £1000 compensation to Mrs Baillie and £500 to Mrs Darroch.

Mrs Baillie was attacked in McHugh and Maher's Paisley home on July 13 last year.

The court was previously told all involved had been at a funeral that day. As Mrs Baillie was leaving, she went to "kiss goodbye" to the dog, but it latched its jaws on to her face for several seconds, causing severe injury.

Doctors said they lost count of how many stitches were applied to the 60-year-old's wounds.

Two weeks earlier, on June 30, 2016, the dog attacked 72-year-old Mrs Darroch, mauling her wrist and leaving bone exposed. She required 12 stitches to her wounds.