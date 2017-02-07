Guns and ammunition seized near grave of gangster 'Gerbil'

Weapons seized near cemetery where Kevin 'Gerbil' Carroll is buried.

Kevin Carroll: Gunned down in Asda supermarket car park.

Guns and ammunition have been seized by police near a cemetery where a notorious gangster is buried.

The cache was discovered in a street near Langfaulds Cemetery in Bearsden, East Renfrewshire.

Glasgow gangster Kevin "Gerbil" Carroll, who was shot dead in an Asda supermarket in 2010, is buried in the graveyard.

Forensic examinations are being carried out on the gun and ammunition.

The discovery follows a string of firearms incidents linked to gangland activity in recent months.

Ross Monaghan, who was cleared of the murder of Carroll in May 2012, was shot in the back outside St George's RC Primary School in Glasgow last month. William Paterson, 35, is serving a life sentence for murdering 29-year-old Carroll.

A police spokeswoman said: "At about 10.45pm on Sunday evening, police recovered a quantity of firearms and ammunition from Baljaffray Road, near Langfaulds Cemetery in Bearsden.

"Inquiries, including forensic examinations, are currently ongoing in relation to this matter."

