Man lifted puppy above his head and threw her to ground

Owner fined and banned for breaking German shepherd's leg and ribs.

German shepherd: Charlotte suffered serious injury. Scottish SPCA

A man has been fined and temporarily banned from owning or keeping dogs after picking up a puppy and throwing her to the ground.

Jonathan McGurk lifted Charlotte, a 15-week-old German shepherd pup, above his head then threw her down.

The pup suffered chest trauma, fractured ribs and a broken hind leg and required extensive treatment.

McGurk, from Tollcross in Glasgow, has now been fined £600 for animal cruelty.

A Scottish SPCA spokeswoman said: "This case was particularly harrowing. Throwing a puppy to the ground is a cruel and violent act.

"Charlotte, the 15-week-old German shepherd puppy, suffered a severe chest trauma, fractured ribs and a broken leg that she required extensive treatment for.

"McGurk has undoubtedly caused Charlotte extreme pain and unnecessary suffering."

Broken leg: Charlotte is now recovering. Scottish SPCA

McGurk, 27, was also issued with a disqualification order at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday, banning him from owning or keeping dogs for the next five years.

The charity's spokeswoman added: "Whilst we're disappointed the disqualification isn't longer we do welcome the fact that he has been dealt with by the court.

"We hope he will give serious consideration about his suitability to care for other animals in the future"

