Henrik Larsson and Lubo Moravcik to play Celtic charity match

Hoops legends to lead out teams on Sunday, May 28, at Celtic Park.

Celtic stars: Moravcik and Larsson in 1999. © SNS Group

Celtic FC legends Henrik Larsson and Lubo Moravcik are to return to their former playing ground for a charity match later this year.

Henrik's Heroes versus Lubo's Legends will take place at Celtic Park on Sunday, May 28. The former teammates will lead out squads of former players and celebrity fans.

Proceeds from the match will go to the Celtic Foundation, with tickets priced at £12 for adults and £6 for concessions.



Larsson told the club website: "I have learned a great deal in the past year about the wonderful work of Celtic FC Foundation and I'm delighted and honoured to be involved in this game.

"Returning to Celtic Park, where I experienced so many career highlights, is always an absolute pleasure and to do so for such a great cause will be truly special for me and my family.

"Now, attention turns to assembling a team to beat my old friend, Lubo. I'll be making some calls over the next few months and pulling out all the stops."

Returning home: Larsson and Moravcik in 2001. © SNS Group

Larsson, 45, went on to play for Manchester United and Barcelona and was most recently the manager of Helsingborgs in Sweden.

Moravcik, 51, is currently the assistant manager of SKF Sered in his homeland of Slovakia.

The Slovak added: "It's always humbling to play in a charity match at Celtic Park, the site of countless fond memories and personal triumphs.

"I know that the work of the foundation makes such a huge difference to people and that is the reason I got involved.

"Seeing familiar faces and putting the boots on again will be very exciting and I'm really looking forward to running out in front of the fans in Paradise."

