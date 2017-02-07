Parents banned from speaking to teachers at end of school day

Glasgow primary imposes new procedure after staff verbally abused.

Sandwood: Primary school banned parent-teacher talking at home time. Google2017

Parents have been banned from speaking to teachers at "home time" after staff were verbally abused.

Fiona Donnelly, the head teacher at Sandwood Primary in Penilee, Glasgow, said staff had faced "inappropriate behaviour" from parents collecting their children.

Ms Donnelly responded to the incidents by writing a letter to parents asking them to make an appointment to speak to staff instead.

In the letter she stated: "We are putting new procedures in place with regard to parental contact with staff.

"Staff will no longer be available at the end of the school day at dismissal to speak with parents/carers.

"Any parent/carer wishing to speak with a member of staff is required to make an appointment via the school office.

"This is due to a rising number of incidents where family members have behaved inappropriately towards members of staff, shouting, using offensive language and causing significant stress to staff."

From Monday, parents and carers have been asked to wait in designated "parent zones" to ensure the safety of pupils at the end of the day.

If they do not behave as expected, they have also been told they could be issued with a warning which could prevent them entering school grounds.

The letter continued: "It is with regret that these procedures have been put in place as we recognise that many parents welcome a catch-up on occasion at the end of the day.

"However, I am not prepared for staff to face this at the end of a school day and for my pupils to witness this behaviour."

Glasgow City Council said the new system was designed to "make it easier for parents and carers" to contact the school about their child's education.

A spokeswoman added: "In addition, as the school roll has increased significantly over the last couple of years, the head teacher has devised a playground layout for parents and carers to collect their children at home time that will help in the smooth running of the school day and ease any congestion.

"As in any Glasgow school, inappropriate behaviour towards staff is unacceptable, will not be tolerated and action taken to set a good example to our children and young people."

Susan Quinn, local association secretary at the Educational Institute of Scotland teaching union, said "Generally, teachers will work as hard as they can to promote good relationships with parents and carers. It would be an unusual situation that that becomes broken down.

"Clearly everything has to be done to ensure teacher and pupil safety is the highest consideration.

"In terms of any school making such a decision, it would be a last resort."