Rangers liquidators in £30m legal action against administrators

The liquidators of Rangers oldco have launched a £30m damages claim against the former administrators of the company.

BDO is pursuing Paul Clark and David Whitehouse of insolvency practitioners Duff & Phelps after the former owner put Rangers Football Club PLC into administration in 2012.

On Tuesday, the liquidators confirmed initiating proceedings against Duff & Phelps at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

It is understood BDO is seeking up to £29.8m from Duff & Phelps in relation to its handling of the insolvency process.

Rangers oldco was placed into administration in February 2012, before a group led by businessman Charles Green acquired the club's assets that June in a deal worth £5.5m.

A BDO spokesman said: "The joint liquidators, following extensive deliberations with their professional advisors and the liquidation committee, have taken the decision to issue a claim against the former Rangers' administrators Paul Clark and David Whitehouse, of Duff & Phelps.

"During the course of the liquidation, questions have arisen regarding the strategy previously adopted by the former administrators, which have not, to date, been adequately answered.

"In seeking clarity, the joint liquidators have been left with no other option but to pursue the matter via the Scottish court.

"The joint liquidators look forward to the resolution of this matter."

BDO was appointed liquidator of Rangers oldco, which was subsequently renamed RFC 2012 PLC, in October 2012 after an attempt to strike a deal with creditors failed.

In November 2014, BDO secured £24m in a settlement deal with Collyer Bristow, the legal firm which acted for Craig Whyte during his takeover of Rangers from Sir David Murray in May 2011.

David Whitehouse, Duff & Phelps managing director, said: "We were surprised to receive notice of proceedings today, one week before expiration of the limitation period, and we are disappointed that this has been leaked to the media.

"In essence, BDO is now alleging that as the former administrators we should have achieved a better return for creditors by selling the clubs assets on a piecemeal basis, including Ibrox and its playing squad.

"This is a strategy with which we fundamentally disagree both in terms of its deliverability and its relevance to achieving the statutory purpose of administration.

"We will be consulting with our legal advisers in order that our position is set out fully before the court. Any further comment at this stage would be inappropriate given that there are now live proceedings."