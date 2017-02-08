Cat put down after being shot with air rifle at close range

The pet called Hazel suffered three breaks to her leg in the attack in Ayr.

Attack: Air rifle attack caused irreparable damage to Hazel the cat. Scottish SPCA

A cat has been humanely destroyed after being shot with air rifle at close range.

The pet, named Hazel, managed to get home after being shot with an air rifle in Ayr, South Ayshire.

The animal charity, the Scottish SPCA, said the cat was targeted in the Bankfield Park area of the town on January 29.

Hazel suffered breaks in three parts of her leg as a result of the attack.

A spokesman for the Scottish SPCA said: "Hazel must have been in extreme pain and somehow found her way home.

"After the vet X-rayed her she realised that the feline had been shot which resulted in a chest wound and three breaks to her leg.

"The vet felt the kindest thing for Hazel would be to put her to sleep."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Scottish SPCA on 03000 999 999.