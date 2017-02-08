M74 travel chaos as lorry overturns, sparking five-hour closure

Motorway closed from Moffat to Lockerbie until around 1pm on Wednesday, say police

M74: All traffic was diverted after the incident which happened about 8am. Police Scotland

Part of the M74 was closed for up to five hours after a lorry overturned on the northbound carriageway.

Motorists face with major delays until lunchtime Wednesday after the one-vehicle crash on the main route between Scotland and the north of England.

Police and emergency services were called to the scene between Lockerbie and Moffat in Dumfries and Galloway at about 8am.

The northbound carriageway near Annandale Water services was closed and police said at around 9am the stretch would remain shut for at least a further four hours.

The lorry driver was unhurt in the incident and diversions have been put in place while the vehicle is cleared from the road.

Police tweeted: "The M74 remains closed northbound between Junction 16 & Junction 15 due to overturned HGV. Expected to be closed for approx four hours."