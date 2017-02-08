Travel chaos as overturned lorry sparks five-hour M74 closure

Police say the motorway will be closed between Lockerbie and Moffat until around 1pm on Wednesday.

M74: Northbound carriageway closed between Lockerbie and Moffat due to lorry. Police Scotland

An overturned lorry has forced the closure of a section of motorway for up to five hours.

Motorists are faced with major delays from Wednesday morning into lunchtime due to the one-vehicle crash.

Police and emergency services were called to the scene of the collision at around 8am between Lockerbie and Moffat in Dumfries and Galloway.

Authorities closed the northbound carriageway of the motorway near Annandale Water services and police said at around 9am the stretch would be closed for a further four hours.

The lorry driver was not hurt and diversions have been put in place while the vehicle is cleared from the scene.

Police tweeted: "The M74 remains closed northbound between Junction 16 & Junction 15 due to overturned HGV. Expected to be closed for approx four hours."