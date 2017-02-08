Image of rooftop public park planned for over M8 unvieled

Plans for public space above at Charing Cross in Glasgow were put forward at the end of 2015.

Roof park: How the new roof park at Charing Cross may look. Keppie

The first image of a proposed public park above a busy motorway has been unveiled.

Plans to create a public space above the M8 at Charing Cross in Glasgow city centre were put forward at the end of 2015.

The overall aim of the framework is to link Glasgow city centre with the west end and remove the barrier created by the M8.

The proposals are part of the Sauchiehall Garnethill Regeneration Framework which include two other projects to improve the city centre.

Work is now underway for the three key projects to gauge their feasibility and an image has been unveiled for what the new Charing Cross rooftop park could potentially look like.

The ambitious plans for the public space above the M8, however, are yet to be approved and the design stage has not yet begun so the image is an indication of how it may look.

The procurement process is expected to start in late spring and the actual investigations and modelling is expected to begin autumn.

That work will include traffic modelling to take into account heavily congested roads around the area and prioritise pedestrians.

A final decision will then be made at committee in or around summer 2018.

The Leader of Glasgow City Council, Councillor Frank McAveety, said: "This is a truly inspiring project, but also one that is complex as it is ambitious.

"We must get the groundwork right and take time to create something that benefits the city while delivering a new public space that attracts and connects people and places.

"Coupled with the other projects coming forward as part of the Sauchiehall and Garnethill regeneration project will ensure that we make this a prominent place in the city's life."