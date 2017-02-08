Man left with collapsed lung after machete attack in flat

John Steven was attacked and robbed by two men and a woman at a property in Renfrew.

High Court: The trio will be sentenced next month.

A man was left bleeding in the street with a collapsed lung after he was attacked with a machete at a flat in Renfrewshire.

John Steven, 38, travelled from his home in Troon, Ayrshire, intending to meet 34-year-old Sharon Kerr in a flat in Renfrew last March.

But when he arrived he was set upon by Craig Dalton, 33, and Matthew Harrison, 23, who repeatedly struck him with a machete and threatened to chop him up.

At the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday, Harrison pleaded guilty to assaulting Mr Steven to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment. Dalton pleaded guilty to the same charge and to endangering Mr Steven's life.

The court heard Kerr had known Mr Steven for about four years and had invited him to her flat.

Advocate depute Shanti Maguire said: "A discussion took place with regard to services which were to be provided to him."

A charge involving the trio - to which they had not guilty pleas accepted - stated over a six-day period last March they conspired to assault and rob Mr Steven, by claiming they had cement to pour over him in order to lure him to Kerr's flat.

After arriving, Mr Steven went with Kerr to a cash machine to withdraw £150 before returning to the flat. Kerr then left, leaving Mr Steven with a woman called "Michelle".

At that point Dalton and Harrison turned up and, when "Michelle" left the room, they set upon Mr Steven. Dalton struck Mr Steven on the shoulder with a machete and Harrison pulled a knife on him.

Prosecutor Ms Maguire told the court: "He [Mr Steven] recalls Dalton saying, 'There's no way you're getting out of here'.

"Dalton then repeatedly struck him in the stomach and the back with the machete.

"The victim was screaming and terrified that he was going to lose his life."

A struggle ensued during which Mr Steven was slashed on the hand. He attempted to escape from the room, but said the door was being held shut from outside.

Ms Maguire said: "He recalls his left hand being struck... and describes feeling as if his 'thumb was hanging on a thread'.

"He recalls screaming for help and banging the palms of his hand on the window in an attempt to get help."

Mr Steven was then chased around the room by the two men and eventually dragged to the floor and held down. Dalton started wrapping black tape around his face.

Ms Maguire added: "He recalls some discussion where one of the men said something about chopping him up."

The attack only stopped when Mr Steven handed over two credit cards along with his PIN. Kerr, Harrison and Dalton then left the flat, allowing Mr Steven to escape. He was found bleeding in the street, screaming for help.

Mr Steven suffered multiple wounds to his hands, ear, cheek, chest and back and suffered a collapsed lung. He was kept in hospital for ten days, and has lost the use of his left thumb. He will bear the scars from the attack for the rest of his life.

Dalton and Harrison had originally been accused of attempted murder but their guilty pleas to the reduced charge were accepted.

They were remanded in custody and are due to appear for sentencing next month.

Kerr, of Renfrew, also faced the same allegation but admitted the lesser charge of stealing £400 from Mr Steven's bank account using his card. She was bailed and will be sentence along with Dalton and Harrison.

Natalie Williamson, also of Renfrew, was further accused of attempted murder and the charge of being involved in the conspiracy to rob Mr Steven.

Prosecutors accepted her not guilty pleas and she walked free.

