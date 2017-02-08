  • STV
  • MySTV

Rangers bus crash: No charges after one fan died and 18 injured

Matt Coyle Matt Coyle

Ryan Baird died after the coach toppled on to roadside on way to Ibrox last year.

No charges have been brought over a Rangers supporters' bus crash which left one fan dead and 18 others injured.

Ryan Baird, 39, died and three fans were seriously injured when the Ibrox-bound coach crashed into a grass verge and toppled over at a roundabout on the A76 near Mauchline, Ayrshire, at about 1.15pm on October 1, last year.

Police said no one has been arrested or charged as part of their probe into the fatal crash and the Crown Office has not received a report recommending a prosecution.

A Crown Office spokesman said: "The procurator fiscal has received a report in connection with the death of a man on the A76 in Ayrshire on October 1, 2016.

"The investigation into the death, under the direction of Scottish Fatalities Investigation Unit, is ongoing and the family will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed no one has been arrested or charged.

