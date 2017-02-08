  • STV
  • MySTV

Murder accused 'admitted killing a man in call to helpline'

STV

James McGowan is accused of killing Owen Brannigan in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, in 1999.

Trial: Owen Brannigan died in Coatbridge in 1999.
Trial: Owen Brannigan died in Coatbridge in 1999.

A murder accused admitted he killed a man in a phone call to a crisis helpline, a court has heard.

James McGowan is charged with murdering his brother-in-law, Owen Brannigan, in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, in 1999.

The 57-year-old was extradited from Australia last year to stand trial over the allegation.

On Wednesday, the High Court in Edinburgh was played recordings of two telephone conversations the accused had with a counsellor at Australia's On the Line service - which is similar to the Samaritans in the UK.

During the call, McGowan spoke about his professional footballer sons, Ryan and Dylan, who have both played for Heart of Midlothian FC.

He also discussed his failed marriage and emigration from Scotland to Australia.

Sons: Dylan (left) and Ryan McGowan playing for Hearts in 2012.
Sons: Dylan (left) and Ryan McGowan playing for Hearts in 2012. SNS

In the call McGowan said: "I paid a guy a visit and I put him in bed, I'll put it that way.

"You believe you've done the right thing but once you've crossed the line you don't think the same way any more.

"I know I've crossed the line. How can I put it in the open because I'll get locked up for the rest of my life?

"I'm living a lie. It's an ache. I'm right on the edge."

Prosecutors allege McGowan stabbed 45-year-old Mr Brannigan on the neck and body with a knife on November 28 or 29, 1999. 

He is also accused of assaulting another man at a social club in Coatbridge on November 28 that year.

McGowan has denied all the charges and lodged a special defence of incrimination, blaming Thomas Stewart for Mr Brannigan's murder.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.