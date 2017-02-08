Murder accused 'admitted killing a man in call to helpline'

James McGowan is accused of killing Owen Brannigan in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, in 1999.

Trial: Owen Brannigan died in Coatbridge in 1999.

A murder accused admitted he killed a man in a phone call to a crisis helpline, a court has heard.

James McGowan is charged with murdering his brother-in-law, Owen Brannigan, in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, in 1999.

The 57-year-old was extradited from Australia last year to stand trial over the allegation.

On Wednesday, the High Court in Edinburgh was played recordings of two telephone conversations the accused had with a counsellor at Australia's On the Line service - which is similar to the Samaritans in the UK.

During the call, McGowan spoke about his professional footballer sons, Ryan and Dylan, who have both played for Heart of Midlothian FC.

He also discussed his failed marriage and emigration from Scotland to Australia.

Sons: Dylan (left) and Ryan McGowan playing for Hearts in 2012. SNS

In the call McGowan said: "I paid a guy a visit and I put him in bed, I'll put it that way.

"You believe you've done the right thing but once you've crossed the line you don't think the same way any more.

"I know I've crossed the line. How can I put it in the open because I'll get locked up for the rest of my life?

"I'm living a lie. It's an ache. I'm right on the edge."

Prosecutors allege McGowan stabbed 45-year-old Mr Brannigan on the neck and body with a knife on November 28 or 29, 1999.

He is also accused of assaulting another man at a social club in Coatbridge on November 28 that year.

McGowan has denied all the charges and lodged a special defence of incrimination, blaming Thomas Stewart for Mr Brannigan's murder.