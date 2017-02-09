Lost and disoriented hikers rescued from mountain summit

The pair were climbing down Criffel when cloud descended and they became lost.

Rescue: Lost hikers walked off mountain. Moffat MRT

Two disoriented hikers have been rescued from the summit of a Scottish mountain.

Moffat Mountain Rescue Team were called out after the pair got into difficulty on Criffel, in Dumfries and Galloway, on Wednesday afternoon.

The hikers were climbing down the mountain when cloud descended and they became lost.

They returned to the summit to call 999 and Moffat MRT were dispatched. Members of the team helped walk the pair off the hill unharmed.

A spokesman said: "The two walkers had set out in the morning to climb to the summit of Criffel, soon after reaching the top the cloud descended and they became disorientated.

"After initially trying to find their way below the cloud they returned to the summit and called for help.

"As they were near some steep ground the team advised they should stay where they were while a team made their way to their location.

"Three team members set off to the summit while further members stood by at the base of the hill in case additional equipment was required.

"The walkers were successfully located by the team and walked to safety from the hill."

