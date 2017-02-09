School bus carrying pupils overturns in crash near secondary
Bus taking a number of children to Our Lady's High School in Cumbernauld flipped onto side.
A bus carrying pupils has overturned in a rush-hour crash outside a school.
The bus was taking a number of children to Our Lady's High School in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, on Thursday morning.
Police and emergency services were called to the scene just outside the school on Dowanfield Road before 9am and found the bus had flipped onto its side.
The school said paramedics were in attendance but no-one was seriously injured.