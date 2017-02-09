Man vanished after evening with wife and friends five days ago

Alan Galbraith failed to turn up for work after he was last seen near old abattoir at weekend.

A 58-year-old man missing for five days vanished after spending the evening with his wife and friends.

Alan Galbraith was last seen around 2am on Sunday, February 5, after leaving his friend's house in Kilmarnock, Ayrshire, near an old abattoir on the town's Dundonald Road.

A search of the local area has involved specialist police officers, the air support unit, the dog branch and divers from the underwater unit.

Police have also been speaking to Mr Galbraith's acquaintances and friends in an attempt to piece together where he may have gone following the last sighting.

Mr Galbraith is about 6ft, stockily built and balding with grey hair at the back and sides. He was wearing a blue North Face fleece, blue trousers and tan-coloured boots.

Chief Inspector John Cairns said: "From speaking with Alan's family and friends, this is completely out of character and he normally keeps in regular contact.

"The weather has turned, making it very cold at night and we are very concerned that he could have fallen or taken unwell.

"We are continuing to search areas close to where he was last seen and we are following up any leads with his family, friends and acquaintances.

"His family just want to know that he is safe. I would urge anyone who has information on Alan's whereabouts to contact police via 101.

"I would appeal to Alan to get in touch with his family, friends or with police as I am becoming increasingly concerned for his safety.

"Alan normally drives to work in Glasgow his car and doesn't use public transport regularly but people may recognise him in the Kilmarnock area."