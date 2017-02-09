Woman wrapped in bin bags armed with knives raids Costcutter

Denise Caisley stormed the store in Barrhead, East Renfrewshire, with a blade in each hand.

A masked woman wrapped in black bin bags and armed with two knives raided a store as shoppers fled in terror.

Denise Caisley, 32, was carrying the two large blades as she stormed into Costcutters in Barrhead, East Renfrewshire, around 7pm on March 1 last year, just after a man had shouted into the shop that a robbery was happening.

Caisley, who had been seen "creeping" about outside dressed in large black bin bags, a mask, dark leggings and wearing latex gloves, even told one passer-by: "Back off, I'm going in to do that shop."

On Thursday, she pleaded guilty to an assault and robbery charge at the High Court in Glasgow.

Prosecutor Mark McGuire said: "There was a woman and her young son standing waiting to be served. Caisley began slashing at a display while they were standing less than three feet away."

Caisley then demanded staff open the cash register but they refused.

CCTV footage played in court showed Caisley return and begin to tear off covers from a cigarette display.

Mr McGuire: "She then took her time apparently perusing the selection before removing a number of packets."

The prosecutor said Caisley then "took a moment" to decide what else to steal. She eventually snatched alcohol before running off.

When police arrived, shoppers told them where Caisley had gone and she was caught, still in possession of the bags and mask. Two knives were also recovered.

Caisley told officers: "Two guys made me do it. I'm sorry, it's not my fault."

Judge Lord Boyd deferred sentencing for reports.