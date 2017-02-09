  • STV
Silverburn security guard reunited with baby she helped deliver

STV

Krishna Barot was preparing for a water birth until contractions started in shopping centre.

Special delivery: Krishna Barot with security guard Michelle McKeller and baby Nitul.
Special delivery: Krishna Barot with security guard Michelle McKeller and baby Nitul. PA

A mother and her baby boy have been reunited with the security guard who helped deliver him in a shopping centre toilet.

Krishna Barot was two days overdue when she visited Glasgow's Silverburn in July last year, shopping for aromatherapy oils for her planned water birth.

The 32-year-old, who also has a three-year-old daughter, started having contractions and ran to the toilets where her waters broke.

A cleaner alerted the centre's first aiders - Michelle McKeller and Catherine Brisbane - who helped deliver 7lb 3oz Nitul around 15 minutes later.

Ms Barot said: "I was walking through Silverburn with my family, shopping for aromatherapy oils for my planned water pool birth, when I started to experience some pain.

"As the pain wasn't constant, I chose to ignore it and only realised it was full-blown contractions when I visited the ladies' toilets a bit later.

"By this point the pain was unbearable and I could barely stand, so my mother-in-law called for help, which is when Michelle and Catherine turned up.

"Michelle immediately recognised that I was in labour and helped me lie down in the mother and baby cubicle, as I was starting to lose consciousness.

"I could hear everyone shouting 'Push, push, you can do it!' and within a matter of minutes Nitul was born. It all happened so quickly."

Nitul's birth certificate states he was born in "Silverburn Shopping Centre, Barrhead Road" on July 15, 2016, at 8pm.

He is thought to be the first baby born in a shopping centre in Scotland.

The now mother-of-two added: "The staff were so quick to respond and did an amazing job. I am so very grateful and can't thank them enough."

Now seven months later, the mother and child returned to say thanks to the quick-thinking security guard, who has two children of her own.

Ms McKeller said: "As one of Silverburn's first aiders, I was alerted by one of our cleaning staff that a mother was going into labour in the ladies' toilets.

"I was with Krishna for about ten minutes before the baby was crowning, then within five minutes Nitul was born.

"I'm glad we were there to help, because it all happened so quickly - without us she would have been by herself.

"It was an absolutely incredible experience and I am so pleased to see Nitul and his mum doing so well."

Management of the centre gave Ms Barot £500 worth of baby goodies to celebrate Nitul's birth.

