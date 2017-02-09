Prisoner absconds while on home leave from Castle Huntly

Police believe 24-year-old James Boyle travelled to Clydebank and Glasgow.

James Boyle: Reported missing on Wednesday.

Police are appealing for information after a prisoner absconded from HMP Castle Huntly.

James John Boyle, 24, failed to return to the open prison near Dundee after a period of home leave.

He was reported missing at 3.40pm on Wednesday and police are now urging anyone who knows of his whereabouts to come forward.

It is thought Boyle travelled to Clydebank during his leave and he also has connections in Drumchapel, Glasgow.

He is described as being five feet eight inches tall, of medium build and clean shaven with short brown hair. If seen, members of the public should not approach him and should contact Police Scotland on 101.

Anyone wishing to give information anonymously can do so through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

