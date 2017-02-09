Father's appeal in bid to trace son last seen three months ago

Samuel Townsley disappeared after being spotted in Glasgow city centre in October 2016.

Missing: Samuel Townsley is known to travel around Scotland.

The father of a man who has been missing for more than three months has appealed for information in a bid to trace him.

Samuel Townsley, 28, was last seen in Union Street, Glasgow, on Wednesday, October 19, 2016, and was reported missing to police on Thursday, January 26, this year.

His father William said Samuel - who is 5ft 3in, of stocky build with short, brown hair - had a "chaotic lifestyle" but had always kept in touch with his family.

He said: "Although it's not unusual for Sammy to not be in touch for a while, he has never left it this long. He's always given us a phone to let us know that all is well.

"I know that he does have a somewhat chaotic lifestyle but that doesn't take away from the fact that he's my son and, along with his family, we are very worried about him.

"We've been in contact with other friends and family to see if he's been in contact with them and no one appears to have seen him.

"Sammy does travel around quite a bit and I'm hoping that someone, somewhere, has seen him or heard from him.

"Please get in touch with the police as we've now become very concerned and we just want to know that he's safe."

Mr Townsley does not have a permanent address and is known to travel around Renfrewshire, Dunbartonshire, Lanarkshire, Glasgow, Grangemouth and Falkirk.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.