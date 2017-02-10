Lorry bursts into flames on M74 causing traffic disruption

Route was shut at Junction 13 Abington in South Lanarkshire after the fire on Friday morning.

Gutted: Burnt wreckage was cleared from motorway using heavy machinery. Graham Stevenson

The M74 has been partially shut in South Lanarkshire after a lorry burst into flames.

The motorway was closed in both directions near junction 13 at Abington following the fire shortly after 3am on Friday.

The lorry was removed at 8.15am and the M74 had reopened in both directions by 9am.

One northbound lane remained closed for repairs, however.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "At around 3.15am on Friday, police and emergency services responded to reports of a lorry having caught fire on the M74, at junction 13 northbound.

"Nobody was injured but the motorway was closed northbound until 9am.

"A short section of lane one will remain closed for repairs."

Road works were also causing minor delays on the M74 at the between junction 6 at Hamilton and junction 5 at Raith.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 3.10am on Friday we were alerted to reports of a lorry on fire on the M74 northbound between junctions 13 and 14.

"Four appliances attended and extinguished the fire using two high-power jets - there were no casualties.

"Firefighters ensured the area was made safe before leaving the scene and the incident is now in the hands of Police Scotland."

