Lorry bursts into flames on M74 causing traffic disruption

The route was shut at Junction 13 Abington in South Lanarkshire after the fire on Friday morning.

M74: Lorry fire shuts road (file pic). © STV

The M74 was partially shut in South Lanarkshire after a lorry burst into flames.

The motorway was closed in both directions near Junction 13 at Abington following the fire shortly after 3am on Friday.

The lorry was removed at 8.15am and the M74 had reopened in both directions by 9am.

One northbound lane remained closed for repairs, however.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "At around 3.15am on Friday, police and emergency services responded to reports of a lorry having caught fire on the M74, at junction 13 northbound.

"Nobody was injured but the motorway was closed northbound until 9am.

"A short section of lane one will remain closed for repairs."

Road works are also causing minor delays on the M74 at the between Junction 6 at Hamilton and Junction 5 at Raith.

