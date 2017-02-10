  • STV
Five suspects in human trafficking probe held in Glasgow 

Matt Coyle Matt Coyle

Scottish police free three potential victims in Govanhill following co-ordinated UK raids.

Trafficking: Police made arrests in raids in Govanhill.

Members of a suspected human trafficking ring have been arrested in police raids in Scotland.

Three men and two women have been held in connection with trafficking offences following a UK-wide intelligence-led operation in Glasgow on Thursday.

Officers from the specialist crime division searched a number of houses in Govanhill and arrested two women from Slovakia, aged 25 and 40, two Slovakian men, aged 28 and 58, and a 35-year-old Nepalese man.

Three potential victims were also found by police and brought to safety on Thursday during the raids at properties in Allison Street, Calder Street and Langside Road.

Police Scotland had to seek permission from the European Court of Justice in the Hague to launch a joint investigation with the Metropolitan police and police in Slovakia as part of the operation.

Thirteen other possible victims were previously identified and helped by police ahead of Thursday's operation. Raids were also carried out in Manchester at the same time as part of the UK-wide probe.

Detective inspector Steven McMillan of Police Scotland's specialist crime division said: "Police Scotland is committed to protecting people at risk of harm, including those who have been the victims of human trafficking.

"Yesterday's action formed part of a joint operation with several other forces in the UK and also police in Slovakia.

"It was supported by partner agencies such as Europol, the Trafficking Awareness Raising Alliance (Tara), Glasgow City council social work department, Immigration Enforcement and the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

"As part of the overall UK wide investigation 13 women, who were victims of trafficking, have been traced and with the assistance of our partners are now safe and receiving support.

"A further three women were recovered as a result of yesterday's activity and enquiries are currently ongoing in relation to this.

"Human trafficking cannot be tolerated and it is important that members of the public understand the impact human trafficking has on people, businesses and communities and to report any evidence of exploitation.

"Victims can be vulnerable from a number of factors such as poverty, war or poor education and are often targeted and subjected to abuse and forced into work where they are exploited.

"Where we identify trafficked people, we will work with partner agencies and other law enforcement agencies to support victims and to bring offenders to justice."

