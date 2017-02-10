Body of mystery man found at riding stables in Lanarkshire

Police seeking to establish identity and cause of unexplained death at Chapelton, South Lanarkshire.

The body of an unidentified man has been found at stables, prompting a major police investigation.

The find was made at a property in Chapelton, South Lanarkshire, on Thursday morning. Officers remained at the scene on Friday morning.

Police said their inquiries are ongoing. They said they are still trying to find out who the man was and how he died. His death is being treated as unexplained.

Police and forensic officers were scouring the area for clues. A post-mortem to establish a cause of death will take place in due course.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Around 11.30am on Thursday, police were called to a property in Chapelton, Lanarkshire, where an as yet unidentified man was found dead.

"A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to establish the cause of death which is currently being treated as unexplained by officers.

"Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death and the man's identity."