Woman who slew boyfriend on balcony in her underwear jailed

Ruth Carr blew kiss to family and friends after 16-year sentence for murdering Alan Allan.

Stab death: Ruth Carr was found guilty at High Court of murdering Alan Allan. Spindrift/STV

A woman who knifed her lover to death on a balcony wearing just her underwear has been jailed for 16 years.

Ruth Carr stabbed Alan Allan, 34, apparently during a row over money on the balcony of a flat in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, on January 25, last year.

Carr, 33, claimed she had hit her boyfriend of only four weeks in self-defence but a jury at the High Court in Glasgow last month convicted her of murder.

Judge Lady Stacey jailed Carr for 16 years when she returned to court on Friday.

As she was taken down, Carr blew a kiss towards family and friends in the public gallery.

Earlier Lady Stacey told her: "You got involved in the fatal incident where you used a knife and took the life of your partner."

Neighbour Jill Strachan, 39, witnessed what she described as "a commotion".

She said: "There was obviously some sort of dispute with the man. There was a lot of shouting... to-ing and fro-ing. Initially, it seemed to be all about money.

"When the accused saw that she had an audience, she said something else. I remember her shouting: 'Phone the police, he has raped me'.

"She was wearing pink pants and a black bra."

The witness said she did not believe Carr's sexual assault claim. At first she thought Carr was punching Mr Allan, but after he cried out in pain she saw a knife hit the ground.

The court went on to hear a recording of Ms Strachan's frantic 999 call, made after she realised Mr Allan had been knifed.

She told the jury: "I had never seen a murder before. It was quick, but I am absolutely telling the truth."

Mr Allan was found dead on the common landing. He had suffered four stab wounds.

The court heard Carr had expressed remorse for what happened.