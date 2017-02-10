Severe weather warning issued for sleet and snow over weekend

Met Office has issued yellow warnings for the west of Scotland and Dumfries and Galloway.

Warnings: Met Office forecast snow in some parts on Friday and Saturday. (file pic)

Severe weather warnings have been issued for sleet and snow in parts of Scotland over the weekend.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for the west of Scotland and Dumfries and Galloway on Friday evening and into Saturday morning.

Up to 10cm of snow is expected to fall on high ground across Strathclyde, Dumfries and Galloway and Lothian and Borders with some strong winds expected as well.

They also warned of slippery conditions once the snow melts "along with the risk of disruption to transport, especially on higher level routes."

The Met Office warning states: "Showers of sleet and snow will turn more persistent during Friday evening and overnight, leading to snow accumulations of 3-6cm above 200m, with as much as 10cm above 300m, where there will be some drifting in the strengthening winds.

"Some temporary, local accumulations of snow to low levels are possible, though these will tend to melt as things warm up during Saturday morning and rain starts to dominate.

"Slippery conditions are likely, along with the risk of disruption to transport, especially on higher level routes."

The chief forecaster added: "Snow showers driven in on a strong, cold northeasterly wind will line up in places to give accumulations, especially during Friday evening and night.

"During Saturday morning, a gradual warming trend will turn things more to rain, though snow will continue on hills."