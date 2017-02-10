Suspect arrested after man stabbed when he got out of taxi
Man attacked during disturbance after he got out of car in Newmains, Lanarkshire.
A suspect has been arrested after a man was stabbed after he got out of a taxi.
The 28-year-old was allegedly knifed on Manse Road, Newmains, North Lanarkshire, after he left the cab with another man at 4.10pm on Monday.
He was later taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.
A 22-year-old man has been arrested and detained in connection with the incident.
Police Scotland said a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.