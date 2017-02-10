May the Force be with you as uni offers Star Wars course

  • STV
University of Glasgow will host a session exploring the philosophy of Star Wars on May 4.

May the fourth: Course in Glasgow to explore issues like free will.

The philosophy of the Star Wars universe is being offered as a one-day course by a Scottish university.

The University of Glasgow plans a one-day course looking at the universe created by George Lucas, in which the Force governs and directs the destinies of individuals and civilisations.

It might have been a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, but the course - called Star Wars and Philosophy: Destiny, Justice and the Metaphysics of the Force - will aim to show how the epic story explores a number of philosophical themes.

It will examine how free a person's actions really are and how morally responsible they can be held for what they do.

The event, held on May 4 to coincide with the date designated Star Wars day by fans, will focus on the relationship between a fixed future and free will in Lucas' storylines.

Dr John Donaldson, who previously ran a course which examined the virtues of Homer Simpson, said he hopes it will be popular with fans of the franchise and those new to the film series.

He said: "The course is an open access course and doesn't carry any certification.

"It's organised around a theme that's based on the characteristic of a Star Wars universe.

"We are looking at what the consequences would be if we accept the philosophy of Star Wars.

"We'll be asking how we can legitimately tell if the characters are good or bad if they are being governed by a force."

Dr Donaldson, philosophy tutor at the university, will also be discussing the elements such as freewill and the impact it would have on characters' decisions and actions.

The aim of the course, he said, is to provide philosophical interpretation of something contemporary which would not normally be looked at using philosophy.

Around 25 people are expected to attend the course on May 4, with another date scheduled on May 6.

He added: "We will hopefully get a mix of people attending. It's not designed to be a Star Wars convention and it's certainly not the case that you need to be a Star Wars nerd to take part.

"In general we would like people to pursue further philosophical inquiry.

"The course is really about philosophy dressed in Star Wars clothes."

