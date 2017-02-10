Paralympic cyclist in appeal to replace stolen trike

Hannah Dines, who represented Team GB at Rio 2016, had her racer stolen on Hogmanay.

Hannah Dines: Paralympic cyclist raising money for new trike. Brititsh Cycling/Eamonn Deane

A Team GB Paralympic cyclist is appealing for support in raising money to replace her stolen racing trike.

Hannah Dines, who represented Britain at the Rio Olympics in 2016, has set up a GoFundMe page after her trike was stolen on Hogmanay.

The full-time athlete, who has cerebral palsy, has gathered more than £4000 in less than 24 hours to replace the "adapted" trike.

Writing on the page, Ms Dines, from Glasgow, says thieves broke into her flat and stole her car keys and then drove away the vehicle, which contained her trike, before crashing it and setting it on fire.

The car and its contents were incinerated in the incident and the trike could not be salvaged. Her insurance did not cover the cost of replacing the trike.

Ms Dines said: "Anyone who knows me knows how much I love my racing.

"I do it because I love it and I will do it till I die, not just until I get a Paralympic gold medal.

"I am so privileged to have been able to experience the biggest international competitions in the world.

"Without a race trike I will struggle when my racing season begins in May. I am a full-time athlete and will have to fund my races independently this season."

The funding target has been set at £7454. Since the appeal went live on Thursday, £4105 has been donated.

Ms Dines plans to write each donor's name on the new trike and any money exceeding the target will be given to Neil's Wheels - a charity which provides specialised sports equipment to disabled people.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.