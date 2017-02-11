House blaze prompts closure of busy Glasgow street

Fire broke out on Westmuir Street, Shettleston, on Saturday morning.

Incident: Three crews were sent to the house (file pic). STV

Firefighters battled a house blaze off a busy street in the east end of Glasgow.

The fire broke out at the property on Westmuir Street in the Shettleston area at around 7.30am on Saturday.

Three crews were sent to the scene and used two hose reel jets to bring the blaze under control.

Westmuir Street was closed between Sorby Street and Crail Street for around an hour.

It is not yet known whether anyone was injured.

