Man injured in 'targeted' attack by suspect with getaway car

The victim was assaulted from behind in Erskine, Renfrewshire, early on Friday.

Probe: Police are trying to establish a motive (file pic). STV

A man suffered facial injuries in a "targeted" assault before his attacker fled in a car.

The 25-year-old had been in Lachlan Crescent, Linburn, in Erskine, Renfrewshire, when he was approached by a man from behind shortly before 6am on Friday.

The suspect then left the scene in a car, believed to be a Nissan Qashqai or Nissan Juke, which was driven at speed towards Old Greenock Road.

The victim was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley where he was treated for facial cuts before being discharged.

Police are looking for the suspect, described as around 5ft 10 in tall with a heavy build.

He was wearing a dark coloured hooded top with the hood up.

Detective Constable Derek Johnston said: "This appears to have been a targeted attack and enquiries are being carried out to establish a motive for this assault, and of course trace the man responsible.

"I would urge anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information that may assist our investigation to contact Paisley Police Office through 101.

"Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained."

