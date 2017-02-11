Woman dies after being struck by two cars as she crossed road

Police want to establish the circumstances of the crash in Glasgow on Friday.

Fatal: The woman was pronounced dead en route to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. Google maps

A woman has died after being struck by two cars on a busy Glasgow road.

The 44-year-old had been crossing Nithsdale Road in Pollokshields on Friday evening when she was hit by a grey Volkswagen Touran and then by a white Volkswagen Golf.

The woman died as an ambulance transferred her to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Officers said her relatives had been told and a report is being prepared for the procurator fiscal.

Neither of the drivers were hurt, however they were described as being in a "state of shock".

Nithsdale Road was closed for several hours to allow collision investigation and police are continuing to establish the circumstances of the crash.

Sergeant Nicola Taylor, from the division road policing unit based at Govan, said: "We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and who witnessed the crash to contact police with any information they have.

"We understand that two people initially stopped to provide assistance following the incident. We would ask those two individuals who are yet to come forward to do so now."

Anyone who witnessed the crash, which took place at around 6.15pm on Friday, is asked to contact the road policing unit at Govan via 101.

