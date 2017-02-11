Death of man after street disturbance treated as suspicious

Police say they are treating the death of a 20-year-old man as suspicious.

Death: Treated as suspicious. (file pic) Joe Giddens/PA

A man has died after he was found seriously injured in a street in Glasgow.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance in Bardowie Street, Possilpark around 3.45pm on Friday.

The 20-year-old man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he later died. Police are treating his death as suspicious.

Officers are speaking to people door-to-door and are conducting additional patrols in the area.

Detective inspector Grant Durie, of the Major Investigation Team at Govan, said: "A 20 year-old man has died, having been seriously injured on Bardowie Street in Possilpark.

"We are treating the incident as suspicious and extensive enquiries are currently ongoing.

"Specialist forensic teams have been active around the area and detectives and officers have been carrying out door to door enquiries to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"At this time, I would ask for the assistance of the local community in determining what took place yesterday afternoon.

"It is possible that you heard or witnessed a disturbance on Bardowie Street and if so I would ask you to contact police immediately.

"Any information received will greatly assist us in determining how this young man lost his life."

He continued: "I want to reassure local residents that we are doing all we can to find out what took place and determine how this man died.

"Additional officers are patrolling the areas of Bardowie Street and Saracen Street.

"I would ask local residents to also approach those officers should they have any information or wish to discuss their concerns."

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at the incident room in Govan Police Station on 101, or the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.