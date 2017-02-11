Driver in hospital after crash which forced M80 to close

The northbound M80 near Stepps was closed for over an hour.

Recovery: A grey Audi was one of the cars involved in the crash. STV

A driver has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash which forced the closure of a motorway.

The collision took place near junction 3 of the northbound M80, near Stepps, at around 11.30am on Saturday.

The northbound carriageway was closed by police for over an hour and the fire service and ambulance were also called to the scene.

Police said the driver of one of the vehicles was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

There were no reports of serious injuries, however.

The road partially reopened at around 12.45pm but one lane remained closed to allow for recovery work.

