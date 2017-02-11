Teenager indecently assaulted in cemetery by 'man in shorts'

The 18-year-old was taking a shortcut through the graveyard on her way to work.

Cardonald Cemetery: Attack took place on Friday afternoon. © 2017 Google

A young woman was subjected to a "very distressing" indecent assault in a Glasgow graveyard as she took a shortcut on her way to work.

The 18-year-old had been walking through Cardonald Cemetery off Mosspark Boulevard, Cardonald, on Friday afternoon when she was "touched inappropriately" by a man.

Her attacker, who was wearing shorts, then grabbed her after approaching her from behind.

The victim managed to break free and the man ran off towards Corkerhill Road after the incident, which happened at around 3.30pm.

The suspect is described as a white man aged between 40 and 50, 5ft 8in tall with a slim build and "almost gaunt" appearance.

He spoke with a Glasgow accent and was wearing a navy and blue waterproof jacket, with black shorts and dark trainers.

Officers have launched a major inquiry and are scouring CCTV for evidence.

Detective Constable Lauren Docherty of Govan CID, said: "The young woman was going to her work and had taken a shortcut through the cemetery.

"She had come into the grounds from the Mosspark side and was nearing the exit at Tarfside Gardens when the man came up to her and indecently assaulted her.

"He then grabbed her roughly but she managed to push him off and he ran off towards Corkerhill Road.

"The woman then made her way to work where police were called. Thankfully, she was not injured and did not require medical treatment, but this was very distressing for her to experience.

"The cemetery is used by a lot of local people as a shortcut between Mosspark and the Tarfside flats and I am sure at this time of day there would have been people about who may have seen this happen.

"It was also quite cold yesterday, so if you saw someone wearing shorts - the man didn't look like he was going to or coming from a sports centre - it may have looked out of place.

"If you saw the man, or have any information that will assist officers with their enquiries, then please contact Govan CID via 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111."

