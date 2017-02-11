Body recovered from river after missing man seen in water

Police recovered the body near Dumfries after a member of the public alerted them.

Police: Body recovered. (file pic)

A body has been recovered from the River Nith near Dumfries, after a missing man was seen in the water almost a week ago.

Police recovered the body at Kingholm Quay after a member of the public alerted them on Saturday morning.

Officers have been searching the area for 41-year-old Bryan Cowie, who had been seen in the water on Sunday. It is understood his family have been informed of the recovery.

A police spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland received a report of a male's body lying within the River Nith near to Kingholm Quay, Dumfries.

"With the assistance of Nith In-shore Rescue the body has been recovered and conveyed to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary."