Woman who died after being hit by two cars named by police

Nadia Sattar was struck by two vehicles as she crossed the road in Glasgow.

Death: Police confirmed identity. STV

A woman who died after being struck by two cars as she crossed the road has been named by police.

Nadia Sattar, 44, was hit by a grey Volkswagen Touran and a white Volkswagen Golf on Nithsdale Road, Glasgow on Friday evening.

She died as she was being taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital by ambulance.

Neither of the drivers were hurt, however they were described as being in a "state of shock". Ms Sattar's relatives have been informed.

Sergeant Nicola Taylor, of the Road Policing Unit based at Govan, said: "Since our initial media appeal, the two individuals we asked to come forward have been in contact with police.

"Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

"We would continue to ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact police with any information they have."

Information can be passed to officers via 101.