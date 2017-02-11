  • STV
Warning as cheese from E Coli-linked firm goes on sale

Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

The food safety body said a decision to allow Corra Linn to go on the shelves was 'premature'.

Cheese: Firm disputes the link.

Scotland's food safety body has warned it continues to have concerns about cheese from a firm linked to an E Coli outbreak, despite the product going back on shelves.

Food Standards Scotland (FSS) said South Lanarkshire council's decision to release batches of the Corra Linn was "premature."

The product was made by Errington Cheese, whose Dunsyre Blue brand was linked to an E Coli outbreak last summer which affected 30 people and led to the death of a three-year-old girl.

As part of the investigation into the outbreak, 72 batches of Corra Linn cheese were seized by the local authority.

The product appears to have gone on sale again, but Food Standards Scotland has said consumers should not eat the cheese.

FSS also requires local authorities to ensure it is taken off the shelves.

Last month, Carnwath-based Errington Cheese secured a court decision to overturn the ban on certain of its products being sold.

The firm disputes that its products were responsible for the outbreak, despite Health Protection Scotland identifying Dunsyre Blue as "the most likely cause."

FSS said studies undertaken by the council and Errington Cheese were "incomplete."

A spokesman for the body said: "Food Standards Scotland understands that Errington Cheese Ltd has commenced sale of certain batches of Corra Linn cheese.

"The food alert for action notice, advising local authorities not to allow Corra Linn, Dunsyre Blue, Lanark Blue, Lanark White, Maisie's Kebbuck, Dunsyre Baby and Sir Lancelot cheeses to be placed on the market, remains in place to protect consumers. Food Standards Scotland's advice remains that these cheeses should not be eaten."

He continued: "Errington Cheese Ltd has now, following several requests from Food Standards Scotland, supplied the results of its own laboratory testing, which have raised further concerns and support Food Standards Scotland's position that the cheeses have not been produced safely.

"Food Standards Scotland has also had sight of analysis undertaken by South Lanarkshire Council on Corra Linn.

"This analysis is incomplete. It does not provide sufficient evidence that the cheese was produced safely and preliminary testing on other batches of Corra Linn has identified markers which signify potential contamination that could be harmful to health.

"Food Standards Scotland understands that South Lanarkshire Council has decided not to detain these cheeses and allowing them to be placed on the market was premature, as there is currently insufficient evidence to provide assurances to the public that these cheeses are safe."

The spokesman added that FSS had not received the necessary assurances needed to lift the ban.

